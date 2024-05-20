U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Military Working Dog Pako and handler Staff Sergeant George Grande compete in the controlled aggression portion of the Front Range K9 competition held at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., on May 14, 2024. The 10th SFS Military Working Dog Section hosted the competition between surrounding bases and local agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo/Christina Merrill)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2024 Date Posted: 05.28.2024 11:22 Photo ID: 8434390 VIRIN: 240514-F-VL762-2016 Resolution: 5433x3615 Size: 2.31 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 10th SFS Military Working Dog Section’s Front Range K9 Competition [Image 9 of 9], by Christina Merrill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.