Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th SFS Military Working Dog Section’s Front Range K9 Competition [Image 7 of 9]

    10th SFS Military Working Dog Section’s Front Range K9 Competition

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2024

    Photo by Christina Merrill 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- A Peterson Space Force Base K9 handler prepares to release Military Working Dog Rudy during the 10th SFS Military Working Dog Section’s Front Range K9 Competition. The categories included Obedience, Hardest Hitting, and Best Overall Military Working Dog Teams. Dog teams were scored by three judges and faced several distractors while participating in the events such as bite equipment, food, and toys. (U.S. Air Force photo/Christina Merrill)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 11:22
    Photo ID: 8434392
    VIRIN: 240514-F-VL762-2017
    Resolution: 2371x3564
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th SFS Military Working Dog Section’s Front Range K9 Competition [Image 9 of 9], by Christina Merrill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    10th SFS Military Working Dog Section’s Front Range K9 Competition
    10th SFS Military Working Dog Section’s Front Range K9 Competition
    10th SFS Military Working Dog Section’s Front Range K9 Competition
    10th SFS Military Working Dog Section’s Front Range K9 Competition
    10th SFS Military Working Dog Section’s Front Range K9 Competition
    10th SFS Military Working Dog Section’s Front Range K9 Competition
    10th SFS Military Working Dog Section’s Front Range K9 Competition
    10th SFS Military Working Dog Section’s Front Range K9 Competition
    10th SFS Military Working Dog Section’s Front Range K9 Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military Working Dog
    USAFA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT