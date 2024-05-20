Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th SFS Military Working Dog Section’s Front Range K9 Competition [Image 3 of 9]

    10th SFS Military Working Dog Section’s Front Range K9 Competition

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2024

    Photo by Christina Merrill 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Military Working Dog Faby chases the decoy during the controlled aggression portion of the Front Range K9 competition held at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., on May 14, 2024. The 10th SFS Military Working Dog Section hosted the competition between surrounding bases and local agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo/Christina Merrill)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 11:22
    Photo ID: 8434387
    VIRIN: 240514-F-VL762-2005
    Resolution: 2873x1912
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th SFS Military Working Dog Section’s Front Range K9 Competition [Image 9 of 9], by Christina Merrill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Military Working Dog
    USAFA

