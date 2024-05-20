Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36th Electronic Warfare Squadron assumption of command [Image 4 of 4]

    36th Electronic Warfare Squadron assumption of command

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2024

    Photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson 

    350th Spectrum Warfare Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Cocke, 350th Spectrum Warfare Group commander, left, passes the guidon to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Dimitrius Ward, 36th Electronic Warfare Squadron commander, right, during the unit’s assumption of command at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, May 23, 2024. The 36th EWS is comprised of six flights: pod maintenance, special missions, legacy systems, air dominance, cybersecurity and IT, and advanced systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 09:47
    VIRIN: 240423-F-DT029-1103
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    EMS
    EW
    350th SWW
    36 EWS

