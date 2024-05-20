36th Electronic Warfare Squadron assumption of command

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Bradley Sheppard, 36th Electronic Warfare Squadron senior ensiled leader, holds the units’ guidon during the 36th EWS assumption of command ceremony at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, May 23, 2024. The 36th EWS provides mission data files to the combat air forces fighter fleet, allowing aircraft to sense, identify, locate, and counter threats in the Electromagnetic Spectrum. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)

