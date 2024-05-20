U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Dimitrius Ward, 36th Electronic Warfare Squadron commander, gives his first remarks after assuming command at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, May 23, 2024. The 36th EWS provides mission data files to the combat air forces fighter fleet, allowing aircraft to sense, identify, locate, and counter threats in the Electromagnetic Spectrum. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2024 09:47
|Photo ID:
|8434104
|VIRIN:
|240423-F-DT029-1041
|Resolution:
|5624x3742
|Size:
|868.33 KB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 36th Electronic Warfare Squadron assumption of command [Image 4 of 4], by Capt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
