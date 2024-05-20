36th Electronic Warfare Squadron assumption of command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Dimitrius Ward, 36th Electronic Warfare Squadron commander, renders his first salute to the Airmen of the 36th EWS during his assumption of command at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, May 23, 2024. The 36th EWS is comprised of six flights: pod maintenance, special missions, legacy systems, air dominance, cybersecurity and IT, and advanced systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)

