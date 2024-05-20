Multinational military exercise Resolute Sentinel 2024 kicks off

Representatives from the militaries of Peru, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Brazil, France and the United States pose for a group photo during the opening ceremony for Resolute Sentinel 2024 at Grupo 4 in La Joya, Peru, May 27, 2024. The three-week exercise will integrate combat interoperability and disaster response training, in addition to space domain awareness, medical and legal exchanges, humanitarian aid and construction projects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Daryl Knee)

