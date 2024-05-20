Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multinational military exercise Resolute Sentinel 2024 kicks off [Image 8 of 8]

    Multinational military exercise Resolute Sentinel 2024 kicks off

    LA JOYA, PERU

    05.27.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Daryl Knee 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern)

    Representatives from the militaries of Peru, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Brazil, France and the United States pose for a group photo during the opening ceremony for Resolute Sentinel 2024 at Grupo 4 in La Joya, Peru, May 27, 2024. The three-week exercise will integrate combat interoperability and disaster response training, in addition to space domain awareness, medical and legal exchanges, humanitarian aid and construction projects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Daryl Knee)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 00:54
    Location: LA JOYA, PE
    This work, Multinational military exercise Resolute Sentinel 2024 kicks off [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Daryl Knee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Multinational military exercise Resolute Sentinel 2024 kicks off

    #RS24

