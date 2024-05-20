Peruvian Minister of Defense Walter Astudilo Chavez answers questions at a press conference during the opening ceremony of Resolute Sentinel 2024 at Grupo 4 in La Joya, Peru, May 27, 2024. The three-week exercise will integrate combat interoperability and disaster response training, in addition to space domain awareness, medical and legal exchanges, humanitarian aid and construction projects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Daryl Knee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2024 Date Posted: 05.28.2024 00:54 Photo ID: 8433553 VIRIN: 240527-F-JZ627-1007 Resolution: 4929x3286 Size: 3.72 MB Location: LA JOYA, PE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Multinational military exercise Resolute Sentinel 2024 kicks off [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Daryl Knee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.