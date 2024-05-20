Multinational military exercise Resolute Sentinel 2024 kicks off

Peruvian Minister of Defense Walter Astudillo Chavez speaks to the crowd of multinational military service members at the opening ceremony of Resolute Sentinel 2024 at Grupo 4 in La Joya, Peru, May 27, 2024. Chavez spoke about how the combined joint force exercise will make all participating nations stronger together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Daryl Knee)
