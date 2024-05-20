Multinational military exercise Resolute Sentinel 2024 kicks off

Peruvian Minister of Defense Walter Astudillo Chavez and U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Evan Pettus, 12th Air Force commander, unveil the emblem for Resolute Sentinel 2024 during the opening ceremony at Grupo 4 in La Joya, Peru, May 27, 2024. RS24 offers real-world benefits to the participating nations of Peru, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Brazil, France and the United States by honing skillsets for medical response and disaster relief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Daryl Knee)

