A Hawaii Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk conducts water bucket operations during a demonstration with the Philippine Air Force 205th Tactical Helicopter Wing, May 21, 2024, at Makua Valley, Hawaii. The training event served as a continuation of the last bilateral exchange between the two units, held in Cebu, Philippines in September 2023, to develop a robust framework for bilateral relations, collaboration, and interoperability across shared rotary wing platforms (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2024 00:36
|Photo ID:
|8433542
|VIRIN:
|240521-Z-GR156-1110
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|2.76 MB
|Location:
|MAKUA VALLEY, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hawaii Army National Guard Hosts Philippine Air Force for Rotary Wing Aviation Exchange Under State Partnership Program [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
