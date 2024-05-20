Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii Army National Guard Hosts Philippine Air Force for Rotary Wing Aviation Exchange Under State Partnership Program [Image 5 of 12]

    Hawaii Army National Guard Hosts Philippine Air Force for Rotary Wing Aviation Exchange Under State Partnership Program

    MAKUA VALLEY, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    Members of Hawaii Army National Guard Company C, 1st Battalion, 183rd Aviation Regiment, and members of the Philippine Air Force 205th Tactical Helicopter Wing prepare a UH-60 Black Hawk for water bucket training May 21, 2024, at Makua Valley, Hawaii. The allied militaries participated in a weeklong Rotary Wing Aviation Maintenance and Standardization Subject Matter Expert Exchange as part of the Hawaii National Guard’s State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 00:36
    Photo ID: 8433541
    VIRIN: 240521-Z-GR156-1048
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: MAKUA VALLEY, HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    State Partnership Program
    Hawaii Army National Guard
    National Guard
    PAF

