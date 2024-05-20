Hawaii Army National Guard Hosts Philippine Air Force for Rotary Wing Aviation Exchange Under State Partnership Program

Members of Hawaii Army National Guard Company C, 1st Battalion, 183rd Aviation Regiment, and members of the Philippine Air Force 205th Tactical Helicopter Wing prepare a UH-60 Black Hawk for water bucket training May 21, 2024, at Makua Valley, Hawaii. The allied militaries participated in a weeklong Rotary Wing Aviation Maintenance and Standardization Subject Matter Expert Exchange as part of the Hawaii National Guard’s State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)

