Hawaii Army National Guard Hosts Philippine Air Force for Rotary Wing Aviation Exchange Under State Partnership Program

Hawaii Army National Guard Capt. John D. Worthington, Army Aviation Support Facility #2 commander and Company C, 1st Battalion, 183rd Aviation Regiment, provides a briefing for members of the Philippine Air Forceʻs 205th Tactical Helicopter Wing May 21, 2024, at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii. The allied militaries participated in a weeklong Rotary Wing Aviation Maintenance and Standardization Subject Matter Expert Exchange as part of the Hawaii National Guard’s State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)

