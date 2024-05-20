Members of Hawaii Army National Guard Company C, 1st Battalion, 183rd Aviation Regiment, and members of the Philippine Air Force 205th Tactical Helicopter Wing prepare a UH-60 Black Hawk for water bucket training May 21, 2024, at Makua Valley, Hawaii. The training event served as a continuation of the last bilateral exchange between the two units, held in Cebu, Philippines in September 2023, to develop a robust framework for bilateral relations, collaboration, and interoperability across shared rotary wing platforms (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2024 Date Posted: 05.28.2024 00:36 Photo ID: 8433543 VIRIN: 240521-Z-GR156-1050 Resolution: 2042x1361 Size: 2.05 MB Location: MAKUA VALLEY, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hawaii Army National Guard Hosts Philippine Air Force for Rotary Wing Aviation Exchange Under State Partnership Program [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.