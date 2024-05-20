Hawaii Army National Guard Hosts Philippine Air Force for Rotary Wing Aviation Exchange Under State Partnership Program

Members of Hawaii Army National Guard Company C, 1st Battalion, 183rd Aviation Regiment, and members of the Philippine Air Force 205th Tactical Helicopter Wing prepare a UH-60 Black Hawk for water bucket training May 21, 2024, at Makua Valley, Hawaii. The training event served as a continuation of the last bilateral exchange between the two units, held in Cebu, Philippines in September 2023, to develop a robust framework for bilateral relations, collaboration, and interoperability across shared rotary wing platforms (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)
