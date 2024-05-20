Illinois Army National Guard's 144th Army Band Marches in 2024 Chicago Memorial Day Parade

The Illinois Army National Guard's 144th Army Band marched in the 2024 Chicago Memorial Day Parade on May 25. The band marches down State Street in Chicago. The parade honors America's fallen service members. Chicago has among the largest Memorial Day parades in the nation.

