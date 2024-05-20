Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Illinois Army National Guard's 144th Army Band Marches in 2024 Chicago Memorial Day Parade [Image 3 of 21]

    Illinois Army National Guard's 144th Army Band Marches in 2024 Chicago Memorial Day Parade

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2024

    Photo by Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    The Illinois Army National Guard's 144th Army Band marched in the 2024 Chicago Memorial Day Parade on May 25. Shown is the band's Soldiers led by the unit's commander, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Keith Shasteen and drum major Staff Sgt. Jeremy Followell, marching down State Street in Chicago during the parade honoring America's fallen service members. Chicago has one of the largest Memorial Day parades in the nation.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2024
    Date Posted: 05.27.2024 19:48
    Photo ID: 8433271
    VIRIN: 240525-A-OH563-7652
    Resolution: 4716x1830
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: CHICAGO, IL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Illinois Army National Guard's 144th Army Band Marches in 2024 Chicago Memorial Day Parade [Image 21 of 21], by LTC Bradford Leighton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ArmyBand 144th Chicago MemorialDay NationalGuard Illinois

