Illinois Army National Guard's 144th Army Band Marches in 2024 Chicago Memorial Day Parade

The Illinois Army National Guard's 144th Army Band marched in the 2024 Chicago Memorial Day Parade on May 25. Shown is the band's drum major Staff Sgt. Jeremy Followell, marching down State Street in Chicago during the parade honoring America's fallen service members. Chicago has one of the largest Memorial Day parades in the nation.

