    Illinois Army National Guard's 144th Army Band Marches in 2024 Chicago Memorial Day Parade [Image 15 of 21]

    Illinois Army National Guard's 144th Army Band Marches in 2024 Chicago Memorial Day Parade

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2024

    Photo by Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    The Illinois Army National Guard's 144th Army Band marched in the 2024 Chicago Memorial Day Parade on May 25. Trombonist Sgt. 1st Class Blake Ozier is shown as the band marches down State Street in Chicago. The parade honors America's fallen service members. Chicago has among the largest Memorial Day parades in the nation.

    Date Taken: 05.25.2024
    Date Posted: 05.27.2024 19:46
    Location: CHICAGO, IL, US
