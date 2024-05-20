U.S Army Maj. Gen. Peter B. Andrysiak Jr., the chief of staff for the U.S. European Command, salutes a wreath while participating in a Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at Normandy American Cemetery, Bayeux, France, May 26, 2024. Adrysiak was the American guest speaker at the ceremony held to honor the fallen or lost Soldiers buried in this cemetery. (U.S. Photo by Spc. Zoe Y. Tourne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2024 Date Posted: 05.26.2024 13:16 Photo ID: 8431572 VIRIN: 240525-A-KL045-6445 Resolution: 3742x5613 Size: 7.93 MB Location: BAYEUX, FR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Normandy Beach Memorial Service [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Zoe Tourne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.