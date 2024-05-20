Normandy Beach Memorial Service

U.S. and French civilians participate in a Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at Normandy American Cemetery, Bayeux, France, May 26, 2024. During this ceremony, individuals placed wreaths dedicated to specific organizations before the upcoming 80th anniversary of the Battle of Normandy, which will take place on June 6. (U.S. Photo by Spc. Zoe Y. Tourne)

Date Taken: 05.24.2024 Date Posted: 05.26.2024 Photo by SPC Zoe Tourne