    Normandy Beach Memorial Service [Image 5 of 10]

    Normandy Beach Memorial Service

    BAYEUX, FRANCE

    05.24.2024

    Photo by Spc. Zoe Tourne 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. government officials and French governemtn officials participate in a Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at Normandy American Cemetery, Bayeux, France, May 26, 2024. During this ceremony, individuals placed wreaths dedicated to specific organizations before the upcoming 80th anniversary of the Battle of Normandy, which will take place on June 6. (U.S. Photo by Spc. Zoe Y. Tourne/Spc. Nolan Brewer)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Normandy Beach Memorial Service [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Zoe Tourne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Normandy Beach Memorial Service
