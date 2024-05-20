Normandy Beach Memorial Service

U.S. Soldiers and French civilians participate in a Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at Normandy American Cemetery, Bayeux, France, May 26, 2024. This ceremony was held to honor and remember the American Soldiers who died while fighting during the Battle of Normandy and other American Soldiers buried in this cemetery. (U.S. Photo by Spc. Zoe Y. Tourne)

