    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Navy, ADF participate in Valkyrie emergency fresh whole blood transfusion training [Image 29 of 29]

    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Navy, ADF participate in Valkyrie emergency fresh whole blood transfusion training

    ROBERTSON BARRACKS, NT, AUSTRALIA

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Juan Torres 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    Australian Army PTE. Melissa Murray, left, a medical technician with 1st Health Battalion, 2nd Health Brigade, and Petty Officer 3rd Class Harrison Lawless, a hospital corpsman with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, administer medical aid to a simulated casualty during Valkyrie emergency fresh whole blood transfusion training at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, NT, Australia, May 17, 2024. The Valkyrie program enables military units to self-supply blood through emergency donor panels by adequate training, rehearsal, and preparation, gaining the skills and knowledge to efficiently collect whole blood, and conduct blood transfusions in the event of a casualty. Lawless is a native of Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Torres)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.25.2024 23:36
    Photo ID: 8431132
    VIRIN: 240517-M-IP954-1154
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 28.65 MB
    Location: ROBERTSON BARRACKS, NT, AU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Navy, ADF participate in Valkyrie emergency fresh whole blood transfusion training [Image 29 of 29], by Cpl Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy
    Marines
    ADF
    Valkyrie
    MRF-D
    USMCNews

