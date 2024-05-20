MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Navy, ADF participate in Valkyrie emergency fresh whole blood transfusion training

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Kyle Hamlin, center, a hospital corpsman with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, speaks with Australian Army soldiers during Valkyrie emergency fresh whole blood transfusion training at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, NT, Australia, May 17, 2024. The Valkyrie program enables military units to self-supply blood through emergency donor panels by adequate training, rehearsal, and preparation, gaining the skills and knowledge to efficiently collect whole blood, and conduct blood transfusions in the event of a casualty. Hamlin is a native of Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Torres)

