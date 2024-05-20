Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Navy, ADF participate in Valkyrie emergency fresh whole blood transfusion training [Image 26 of 29]

    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Navy, ADF participate in Valkyrie emergency fresh whole blood transfusion training

    ROBERTSON BARRACKS, NT, AUSTRALIA

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Juan Torres 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Kyle Hamlin, center, a hospital corpsman with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, speaks with Australian Army soldiers during Valkyrie emergency fresh whole blood transfusion training at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, NT, Australia, May 17, 2024. The Valkyrie program enables military units to self-supply blood through emergency donor panels by adequate training, rehearsal, and preparation, gaining the skills and knowledge to efficiently collect whole blood, and conduct blood transfusions in the event of a casualty. Hamlin is a native of Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Torres)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.25.2024 23:38
    Location: ROBERTSON BARRACKS, NT, AU
    Navy
    Marines
    ADF
    Valkyrie
    MRF-D
    USMCNews

