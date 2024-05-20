MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Navy, ADF participate in Valkyrie emergency fresh whole blood transfusion training

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Christopher Parker, an intelligence specialist with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, gets blood drawn during Valkyrie emergency fresh whole blood transfusion training at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, NT, Australia, May 17, 2024. The Valkyrie program enables military units to self-supply blood through emergency donor panels by adequate training, rehearsal, and preparation, gaining the skills and knowledge to efficiently collect whole blood, and conduct blood transfusions in the event of a casualty. Parker is a native of Virginia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Torres)

