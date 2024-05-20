MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Navy, ADF participate in Valkyrie emergency fresh whole blood transfusion training

Australian Army PTE. Melissa Murray, right, a medical technician with 1st Health Battalion, 2nd Health Brigade, draws blood during Valkyrie emergency fresh whole blood transfusion training at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, NT, Australia, May 17, 2024. The Valkyrie program enables military units to self-supply blood through emergency donor panels by adequate training, rehearsal, and preparation, gaining the skills and knowledge to efficiently collect whole blood, and conduct blood transfusions in the event of a casualty. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Torres)

