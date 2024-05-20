USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors conduct flight deck operations

240525-N-GN523-1186 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 25, 2024) Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Paul Dinh, from Albuquerque, New Mexico, performs routine maintenance on an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, May 25. HSC 12, originally established as Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron (HS) 2 on March 7, 1952, is the oldest active operational Navy helicopter squadron. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keyly Santizo)
