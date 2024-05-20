240525-N-GN523-1143 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 25, 2024) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the Eagles of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 115, launches off the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, May 25. The Eagles conduct carrier-based air strikes and strike force escort missions, as well as ship, battle group, and intelligence collection operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keyly Santizo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2024 Date Posted: 05.25.2024 01:33 Photo ID: 8430467 VIRIN: 240525-N-GN523-1143 Resolution: 3776x2517 Size: 1.38 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors conduct flight deck operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Keyly Santizo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.