Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors conduct flight deck operations [Image 4 of 7]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors conduct flight deck operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Keyly Santizo 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240525-N-GN523-1188 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 25, 2024) Sailors perform routine maintenance on an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, May 25. HSC 12, originally established as Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron (HS) 2 on March 7, 1952, is the oldest active operational Navy helicopter squadron. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keyly Santizo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2024
    Date Posted: 05.25.2024 01:33
    Photo ID: 8430463
    VIRIN: 240525-N-GN523-1188
    Resolution: 4316x2877
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors conduct flight deck operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Keyly Santizo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors conduct flight deck operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors conduct flight deck operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors conduct flight deck operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors conduct flight deck operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors conduct flight deck operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors conduct flight deck operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors conduct flight deck operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    flight operations
    flight deck
    USS Ronald Reagan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT