    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors train during a general quarters drill

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kyree Rogers 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240524-N-SO660-1043 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 24, 2024) Sailors simulate performing Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) in a passageway during a general quarters drill aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, May 24. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.25.2024 01:23
    Photo ID: 8430451
    VIRIN: 240524-N-SO660-1043
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 838.67 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors train during a general quarters drill [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    general quarters
    damage control
    firefighting
    USS Ronald Reagan

