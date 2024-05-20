240524-N-SO660-1019 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 24, 2024) Culinary Specialist Seaman Douglas Bagnall, from Ashtabula, Ohio, engages a simulated fire in a fan room during a general quarters drill aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, May 24. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2024 Date Posted: 05.25.2024 01:23 Photo ID: 8430450 VIRIN: 240524-N-SO660-1019 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 912.22 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors train during a general quarters drill [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.