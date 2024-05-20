USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors train during a general quarters drill

240524-N-RQ159-1064 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 24, 2024) Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Alex Monteiro, left, from Brockton, Massachusetts, and Yeoman Seaman Mason Bates, from Arcade, New York, stand re-flash watch for a simulated fire in a passageway during a general quarters drill aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, May 24. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Heather McGee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2024 Date Posted: 05.25.2024 01:23