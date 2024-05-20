Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PACAF command team tours Osan AB [Image 4 of 4]

    PACAF command team tours Osan AB

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin B. Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, coins Airmen during an immersion at Osan Air Base, May 23, 2024. This was Schneider's first visit to Osan since taking command of PACAF in February 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 20:02
    Photo ID: 8430310
    VIRIN: 240523-F-BD538-1031
    Resolution: 5118x3296
    Size: 8.87 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACAF command team tours Osan AB [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PACAF command team tours Osan AB
    PACAF command team tours Osan AB
    PACAF command team tours Osan AB
    PACAF command team tours Osan AB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    PACAF command team tours Osan AB

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    Air Force
    51st Fighter Wing
    COMPACAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT