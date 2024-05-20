PACAF command team tours Osan AB

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – Gen. Kevin B. Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Kathleen McCool, PACAF command chief, visited multiple units and members at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 23, 2024.



This was the command team’s first visit to Osan AB since taking command of PACAF in February 2024. They visited service members and facilities across the installation to see operations contributing to PACAF's mission.



“Airmen here are integrating, accelerating, and driving the changes needed to enhance our talent and sustain our advantage,” Schneider said.



During a presentation to the 51st Fighter Wing and 7th Air Force Airmen, Schneider emphasized strengthening alliances and partnerships as crucial to PACAF’s mission of providing unrivaled air, space, and cyberspace capabilities, ensuring regional stability and security.



“What happens here on the [Korean] peninsula matters far beyond the borders,” Schneider said. “The Republic of Korea is the linchpin of peace, stability and security in the Pacific theater.”



McCool also spoke to partnerships, highlighting what it takes to maintain strong relationships with PACAF counterparts.



“In unity lies our strength; our success is forged through collaboration,” McCool said. “You are the frontlines, the ultimate deterrent, keeping our adversaries in check.”



The PACAF command team visited with 51st FW squadrons, tenant units and joint partners. As the visit concluded, Schneider shared his vision with Osan Airmen, placing special emphasis on the importance of Airmen to the mission. He noted that their readiness, innovation and lethality contribute to a free and open Indo-Pacific.



“Your dedication and sacrifices do not go unnoticed,” Schneider said. “I could not be prouder of what we’re able to do and accomplish here in our priority theater. The mission is important, but doesn’t happen without great people.”

