U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin B. Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Kathleen McCool, PACAF command chief, answers questions at an all call during an immersion at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 23, 2024. While visiting, The PACAF command team shared their vision with base members on how to effectively meet future mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2024 Date Posted: 05.24.2024 20:02 Photo ID: 8430307 VIRIN: 240523-F-BD538-1098 Resolution: 5193x3455 Size: 9.58 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PACAF command team tours Osan AB [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.