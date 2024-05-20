PACAF command team tours Osan AB

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kathleen McCool, Pacific Air Forces command chief, recognizes Capt. Sean Burr, 7th Air Force deputy director manpower, personnel and services, during an immersion at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 23, 2024. McCool recognized several Osan members for their contributions toward executing the mission and supporting Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

