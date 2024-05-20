Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LA Fleet Week 2024: City Hall Reception [Image 17 of 17]

    LA Fleet Week 2024: City Hall Reception

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Allison 

    Navy Region Southwest

    U.S. Navy Sailors, Fleet Week organizers, and city councilors pose for a photo with a ceremonial proclamation at Los Angeles City Hall during Los Angeles Fleet Week May 24, 2024. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob I. Allison)

