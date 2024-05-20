ACDC: US, Philippine Marines Integrate to Conduct NEO Training

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Terence Wallace, center, a logistics specialist assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Wisconsin, checks the identification of a simulated evacuee during noncombatant evacuation operation training as part of Archipelagic Costal Defense Continuum at Philippine Marine Base Rodolfo, Puerto Princesa, Philippines, May 22, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Donald Holbert)

