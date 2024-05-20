U.S. Marines assigned to Weapons Company, Battalion Landing team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, escort simulated evacuees through Philippine Marine Base Rodolfo, Puerto Princesa, Philippines, to an evacuee processing site during noncombatant evacuation operation training with Philippine Marines assigned to the 3rd Marine Brigade as part of Archipelagic Costal Defense Continuum May 22, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Donald Holbert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2024 Date Posted: 05.24.2024 01:40 Photo ID: 8428595 VIRIN: 240522-M-HB658-1289 Resolution: 5497x3665 Size: 2.94 MB Location: PUERTO PRINCESA, PH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ACDC: US, Philippine Marines Integrate to Conduct NEO Training [Image 15 of 15], by GySgt Donald Holbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.