Simulated evacuees wait in a staging area of an evacuation control center to board transportation during noncombatant evacuation operation training with U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Philippine Marines assigned to the 3rd Marine Brigade as part of Archipelagic Costal Defense Continuum at Philippine Marine Base Rodolfo, Puerto Princesa, Philippines, May 22, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Donald Holbert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2024 Date Posted: 05.24.2024 01:40 Photo ID: 8428594 VIRIN: 240522-M-HB658-1200 Resolution: 5856x3904 Size: 2.96 MB Location: PUERTO PRINCESA, PH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ACDC: US, Philippine Marines Integrate to Conduct NEO Training [Image 15 of 15], by GySgt Donald Holbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.