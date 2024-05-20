Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACDC: US, Philippine Marines Integrate to Conduct NEO Training [Image 10 of 15]

    ACDC: US, Philippine Marines Integrate to Conduct NEO Training

    PUERTO PRINCESA, PHILIPPINES

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Donald Holbert 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Simulated evacuees wait in a staging area of an evacuation control center to board transportation during noncombatant evacuation operation training with U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Philippine Marines assigned to the 3rd Marine Brigade as part of Archipelagic Costal Defense Continuum at Philippine Marine Base Rodolfo, Puerto Princesa, Philippines, May 22, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Donald Holbert)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 01:40
    Location: PUERTO PRINCESA, PH
    ACDC
    Philippines
    Philippine Marines
    Evacuation Control Center
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    MEFFWD

