New England civil engineers strengthen expeditionary skills during Prime BEEF Field Training Exercise

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brian Cordero, 102nd Civil Engineer Squadron, poses for a photo while participating in the 2024 Region One Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force (BEEF) Field Training Exercise on Fort Devens, Massachusetts, May 15, 2024.



“I've never done this before,” said Cordero. “It's awesome and it's really exciting. This hands-on training, being in the field, is definitely the best way to learn.”

