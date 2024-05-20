Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New England civil engineers strengthen expeditionary skills during Prime BEEF Field Training Exercise [Image 6 of 7]

    New England civil engineers strengthen expeditionary skills during Prime BEEF Field Training Exercise

    FORT DEVENS, MA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Wyatt Hurd, 101st Civil Engineer Squadron, poses for a photo while participating in the 2024 Region One Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force (BEEF) Field Training Exercise on Fort Devens, Massachusetts, May 16, 2024.

    “One thing really cool about the National Guard is all the different backgrounds that come together to make this happen,” said Hurd. “The instructors were phenomenal. You can tell that they took a lot of time to put this together.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 14:48
    Photo ID: 8427345
    VIRIN: 240516-Z-TS442-1855
    Resolution: 4911x3278
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: FORT DEVENS, MA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New England civil engineers strengthen expeditionary skills during Prime BEEF Field Training Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Julia Ahaesy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New England civil engineers strengthen expeditionary skills during Prime BEEF Field Training Exercise
    New England civil engineers strengthen expeditionary skills during Prime BEEF Field Training Exercise
    New England civil engineers strengthen expeditionary skills during Prime BEEF Field Training Exercise
    New England civil engineers strengthen expeditionary skills during Prime BEEF Field Training Exercise
    New England civil engineers strengthen expeditionary skills during Prime BEEF Field Training Exercise
    New England civil engineers strengthen expeditionary skills during Prime BEEF Field Training Exercise
    New England civil engineers strengthen expeditionary skills during Prime BEEF Field Training Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New England civil engineers strengthen expeditionary skills during Prime BEEF Field Training Exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civil Engineers
    joint training
    pre-deployment training
    Prime BEEF
    expeditionary training
    Agile Combat Employment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT