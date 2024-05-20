U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Thomas Thompson, 103rd Civil Engineer Squadron, poses for a photo while participating in the 2024 Region One Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force (BEEF) Field Training Exercise on Fort Devens, Massachusetts, May 15, 2024.



“Working with other teams from different states promotes unit cohesion,” said Thompson. “I feel better prepared for what's to come.”

This work, New England civil engineers strengthen expeditionary skills during Prime BEEF Field Training Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Julia Ahaesy, identified by DVIDS