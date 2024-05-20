Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New England civil engineers strengthen expeditionary skills during Prime BEEF Field Training Exercise [Image 5 of 7]

    New England civil engineers strengthen expeditionary skills during Prime BEEF Field Training Exercise

    FORT DEVENS, MA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Thomas Thompson, 103rd Civil Engineer Squadron, poses for a photo while participating in the 2024 Region One Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force (BEEF) Field Training Exercise on Fort Devens, Massachusetts, May 15, 2024.

    “Working with other teams from different states promotes unit cohesion,” said Thompson. “I feel better prepared for what's to come.”

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 14:48
    VIRIN: 240515-Z-TS442-1238
    Location: FORT DEVENS, MA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New England civil engineers strengthen expeditionary skills during Prime BEEF Field Training Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Julia Ahaesy, identified by DVIDS

    New England civil engineers strengthen expeditionary skills during Prime BEEF Field Training Exercise

    TAGS

    Civil Engineers
    joint training
    pre-deployment training
    Prime BEEF
    expeditionary training
    Agile Combat Employment

