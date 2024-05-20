New England civil engineers strengthen expeditionary skills during Prime BEEF Field Training Exercise

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Max Silva, 143rd Civil Engineer Squadron, poses for a photo while participating in the 2024 Region One Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force (BEEF) Field Training Exercise on Fort Devens, Massachusetts, May 15, 2024.



“It's really about fitness – mental fitness, too,” said Silva. “I think a lot of us are tired, but it’s about getting up and making sure you have the right attitude and making sure you're bringing the right perspective because you never know when you're going to be down range and having to apply a lot of this.”

