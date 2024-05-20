Tennessee National Guard partners with local agencies for disaster response exercise

Tennessee Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion quickly remove volunteers acting as flood victims swept into the Chickamauga Dam during a simulated flooding event requiring the efforts of the Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team Thursday, May 16. The training exercise, which tested the battalion’s skills in water rescue and recovery operations, was conducted in conjunction with the Chattanooga Fire Department and other local emergency responders. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. First Class Mathieu Perry)

