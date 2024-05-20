Tennessee National Guard partners with local agencies for disaster response exercise

Tennessee Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 190th Engineer Company employ the M60 Armored Vehicle Launch Bridge over a simulated flooding stream at the Volunteer Training Site in Tullahoma, Saturday, May 18. As the bridge was deployed, the Soldiers worked together to ensure its stability and security, demonstrating their expertise in setting up critical infrastructure in challenging terrain. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. First Class Mathieu Perry)

