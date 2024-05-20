Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tennessee National Guard partners with local agencies for disaster response exercise [Image 2 of 4]

    Tennessee National Guard partners with local agencies for disaster response exercise

    TULLAHOMA, TN, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mathieu Perry 

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Tennessee Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 190th Engineer Company employ the M60 Armored Vehicle Launch Bridge over a simulated flooding stream at the Volunteer Training Site in Tullahoma, Saturday, May 18. As the bridge was deployed, the Soldiers worked together to ensure its stability and security, demonstrating their expertise in setting up critical infrastructure in challenging terrain. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. First Class Mathieu Perry)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 11:54
    VIRIN: 240518-Z-MI669-3489
    Location: TULLAHOMA, TN, US
    This work, Tennessee National Guard partners with local agencies for disaster response exercise [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Mathieu Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tennessee National Guard
    Tennessee Army National Guard
    190th Engineer Company
    194th EN BDE

