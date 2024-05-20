Members of the Chattanooga Fire Department keep watch over volunteers that agreed to act as flooding victims swept into the Chickamauga Dam during a simulated flooding event requiring the efforts of the Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team Thursday, May 16. The exercise, which simulated a real-life scenario, tested the team’s response time and ability to extract victims quickly and safely from the water, as well as their coordination with local emergency responders. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. First Class Mathieu Perry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Date Posted: 05.23.2024 11:54 Photo ID: 8426491 VIRIN: 240516-Z-MI669-2271 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 7.88 MB Location: CHATTANOOGA, TN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tennessee National Guard partners with local agencies for disaster response exercise [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Mathieu Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.