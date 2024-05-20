Members of the Chattanooga Fire Department keep watch over volunteers that agreed to act as flooding victims swept into the Chickamauga Dam during a simulated flooding event requiring the efforts of the Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team Thursday, May 16. The exercise, which simulated a real-life scenario, tested the team’s response time and ability to extract victims quickly and safely from the water, as well as their coordination with local emergency responders. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. First Class Mathieu Perry)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 11:54
|Photo ID:
|8426491
|VIRIN:
|240516-Z-MI669-2271
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.88 MB
|Location:
|CHATTANOOGA, TN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tennessee National Guard partners with local agencies for disaster response exercise [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Mathieu Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Tennessee National Guard partners with local agencies for disaster response exercise
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT