    Tennessee National Guard partners with local agencies for disaster response exercise [Image 1 of 4]

    Tennessee National Guard partners with local agencies for disaster response exercise

    CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mathieu Perry 

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Members of the Chattanooga Fire Department keep watch over volunteers that agreed to act as flooding victims swept into the Chickamauga Dam during a simulated flooding event requiring the efforts of the Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team Thursday, May 16. The exercise, which simulated a real-life scenario, tested the team’s response time and ability to extract victims quickly and safely from the water, as well as their coordination with local emergency responders. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. First Class Mathieu Perry)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 11:54
    Photo ID: 8426491
    VIRIN: 240516-Z-MI669-2271
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.88 MB
    Location: CHATTANOOGA, TN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tennessee National Guard partners with local agencies for disaster response exercise [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Mathieu Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

