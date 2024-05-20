Tennessee National Guard partners with local agencies for disaster response exercise

A Tennessee Army National Guard Soldier assigned to the 190th Engineer Company installs a locking pin on the bridge of an M60 Armored Vehicle Launch Bridge over a simulated flooding stream at the Volunteer Training Site in Tullahoma, Saturday, May 18. The training exercise, which focused on the company’s ability to rapidly deploy and set up the M60 bridge, was part of the unit’s ongoing preparation for potential natural disaster response missions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. First Class Mathieu Perry)

