Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tennessee National Guard partners with local agencies for disaster response exercise [Image 3 of 4]

    Tennessee National Guard partners with local agencies for disaster response exercise

    TULLAHOMA, TN, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mathieu Perry 

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    A Tennessee Army National Guard Soldier assigned to the 190th Engineer Company installs a locking pin on the bridge of an M60 Armored Vehicle Launch Bridge over a simulated flooding stream at the Volunteer Training Site in Tullahoma, Saturday, May 18. The training exercise, which focused on the company’s ability to rapidly deploy and set up the M60 bridge, was part of the unit’s ongoing preparation for potential natural disaster response missions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. First Class Mathieu Perry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 11:54
    Photo ID: 8426493
    VIRIN: 240518-Z-MI669-4202
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 6.15 MB
    Location: TULLAHOMA, TN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tennessee National Guard partners with local agencies for disaster response exercise [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Mathieu Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tennessee National Guard partners with local agencies for disaster response exercise
    Tennessee National Guard partners with local agencies for disaster response exercise
    Tennessee National Guard partners with local agencies for disaster response exercise
    Tennessee National Guard partners with local agencies for disaster response exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Tennessee National Guard partners with local agencies for disaster response exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    194th Engineer Brigade
    Tennessee National Guard
    Tennessee Army National Guard
    190th Engineer Company

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT