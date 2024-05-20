Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE brings together partners to discuss challenges, opportunities within Ohio River Basin

    USACE brings together partners to discuss challenges, opportunities within Ohio River Basin

    KY, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Abby Korfhage 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    The 2024 Ohio River Basin Inspection Tour brought Ohio River Basin stakeholders together to identify challenges and opportunities within the basin, raise awareness of organizational initiatives, and to strengthen the network of ORB stakeholders. As part of ORBIT, participants received a tour of McAlpine Locks and Dam in Louisville, Kentucky, May 22, 2024.

